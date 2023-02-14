(WHTM) — The Harrisburg Heat announced that their former legendary coach Jim Pollihan passed away on Sunday night. He was 68.

The Harrisburg Heat released the news on their Facebook page and paid tribute to the first-ever coach in team history.

“He will be missed but never forgotten and his impact on soccer will always be cherished. Our prayers are with his wife Barb and her family and we will continue to honor Jim and his legacy.”

Pollihan coached the Heat from 1991-1998, tallying 155 career wins and leading Harrisburg to a the NPSL Championship Series appearance in 1995 where they fell to the St. Louis Ambush. He was named National Premiere League Coach of the Year in 1992.

Even as impressive as his coaching days was Pollihan’s playing career. He was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team where he played against some of the best players in soccer history like Pelé. Pollihan appeared in 15 games for the United States.