BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that Saucon Valley Country Club, in Bethlehem, Pa., will be the host site for five USGA championships, including the 2032 and 2042 U.S. Senior Opens.

The club will also host the 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur, 2038 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 2051 U.S. Amateur.

“Saucon Valley Country Club and the Lehigh Valley have enthusiastically supported many USGA championships for women, men, juniors and seniors for more than 70 years and we are pleased to continue that partnership,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “With this agreement, Saucon Valley and its impressive three-course facility will continue to shape the state of Pennsylvania’s renowned championship history for many decades to come.”

Saucon Valley’s Old Course has hosted three U.S. Senior Opens, the most of any site.

“On behalf of our board of governors and the entire membership, it is an honor to host five additional national championships and continue Saucon Valley’s storied history with the USGA,” said John F. Malloy, club president. “This relationship represents Saucon Valley’s broad commitment to supporting the game of golf in ways that are both diverse and inclusive on both the professional and amateur levels.”