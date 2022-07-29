Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — LeSean McCoy returned home Friday evening to present the Tyrell Harris Memorial Scholarship to local students pursuing opportunities in higher education.

The scholarship is part of McCoy’s foundation, Shades of Greatness, an organization aiming to help college-bound students not only with finances related to schooling, but job training, applications, and mental health assistance when the students move away from home. The scholarship has helped 17 students achieve their college dreams to date.

McCoy spoke with the media on hand about a variety of topics, including the goals of the organization and scholarship, his hopes to help curb violence in his home community of Harrisburg with the help of Micah Parsons, and local high school football players coming up in the Midstate. You can watch the full interview with McCoy above.