HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — The holiday season is all about giving back and Harrisburg’s own LeSean McCoy understands that as well as anyone.

Shady was back in his hometown of Harrisburg hosting a Christmas party for six adopted families and five seniors through his Shades of Greatness Foundation. The afternoon of Christmas cheer featured lunch, a gift giveaway, and even a visit from Santa and his not-so-little helper. Shady was happy to be back in the Midstate providing smiles for the holiday season.

“It’s what you do it for man,” McCoy said. “You look at your career, where you’ve come and where you’ve gone, and you get the chance to come back, that’s what it’s all about.”

“Kids might look at me as excited and happy, it’s the same thing when I look at them,” McCoy said. “I see their smiles and maybe kids are not as fortunate to have things in the holidays.”

“That’s why me and my foundation we come through and do these types of things, to give those smiles back to the kids and to the families, it means a lot,” McCoy said.

McCoy of course had to give us his thoughts on how to get the Eagles back on track.

“A lot of teams have gone through that,” McCoy said. “We all think that the Niners are a really good team and they’ve lost three games in a row. The Cowboys took some losses and they’re a good team.”

“The Chiefs, they’re a good team, they lost,” McCoy said. “So the problem is not falling down it’s getting back up. I think we got to find a way to get back up, get this thing back together because we know how to win, we did it all this year, we did it all last year.”

“We’ll get it together, we’ve got a good leader in Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni is a really good coach and a lot of champions and veterans on that team so we’ll figure it out,” McCoy said. “Got to!”

The Eagles can begin to right the ship on Christmas night when they host the Giants.