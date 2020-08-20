Let Our Kids Play in PA rally to be held on Capitol steps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania families are rallying on the front Capitol steps Thursday in an effort to make sure fall sports happen.

Organizers say the Let Kids Play in PA rally is a nonpartisan event meant to show support for athletes and to ensure measures are put in place to keep them safe.

The two chants organizers are encouraging are “let our kids play in PA today” and “let the PIAA pave the way.”

The rally is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged as much as possible. Sports and band attire is welcomed.

This all comes a couple of weeks after Governor Tom Wolf announced he doesn’t recommend school sports resume until January of 2021. He has not made a mandate about this.

Many parents and students are eagerly awaiting answers.

The PIAA is expected to announce a decision Friday.

Some districts have already decided to put sports on hold themselves.

