HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Katie Becker’s rise to an All-American and National Champion proves that dedication to the sport pays off. The Warwick sophomore won the New Balance Outdoor Nationals title in girls high jump this weekend.

Her mark of 5-feet, 9.25 inches, the next highest competitor finished a 5-8.

Becker’s rise to National Champion is remarkable. As a freshman, Becker failed to place in high jump at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Meet.

Full interview with High Jump National Champion Katie Becker

She credits her changed form and dedication to her training for her 2022 success. She won the PIAA District III meet with a 5-10 mark setting a new District III record.

“I was really excited to get the record because I wasn’t even going for it today and then I was really excited because I know that looks really good for college recruiting so that’s kind of what’s kind of going through my head,” said Becker after receiving her gold medal for her jump at Districts. “I’m really grateful to my teammates, for my coaches, and for all the support I have. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Coming in as the top seed in the PIAA State meet, she placed second. Becker says her nerves may have got the best of her, and it was a lesson coming into New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

After her performance over the weekend, the Class of 2024 jumper is a National Champion and All-American.

She hopes to jump in college and earn a scholarship at a Division I program.