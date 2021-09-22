Like a Girl: Harrisburg Havoc introduces women to full-tackle football

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not often you see women playing full-tackle football, but the Harrisburg Havoc is looking to change perspectives in the Midstate.

The team is gearing up for its first season in Spring 2022, and has already attracted over 40 women to workout with the team.

“Everyone is so excited,” said team owner Tiffany Thomas. “They can’t wait for us to get out on the field and these girls are ready to get out here.”

The team has been together for about three months, working on the basics of football: conditioning, technique and the playbook. Learning a sport that is often inaccessible for women.

“It’s a man’s sport, but these women are out there to show them that, women can do it too,” Thomas said.

Even before the team takes an actual snap, the team is volunteering around Central Pennsylvania to make their community a better place and raise awareness of the opportunity for women to play football in their own back yard.

“The Havoc is very involved in the community,” Thomas said. “It’s not just about what they do on the field, it’s about what we can do in the community. They’ve been out there doing all these community events so they just want the support of the community.”

Not only does the team want the support of their community, they want to serve as an example for young girls.

“Any other little girls that are out there that are having trouble, women can be anything they put their mind to,” Thomas concluded.

The Havoc have additional tryouts on October 9th at Radnor Park in Harrisburg. More information can be found on their website by clicking here.