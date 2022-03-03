HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linden Hall Girls are District III Class 2A Champions for the fourth straight year. The Lions defeated top-seeded Columbia 39-30 on Thursday to win the district title.

A quick 14-0 run to open the game made the early difference, as the Linden Hall Lions held Columbia without a field goal until the second quarter.

This was a game of runs as the Tide rattled off a 13-2 run to end the first half. At the break, Linden Hall’s lead was cut to three, 16-13.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Linden Hall pulled away in the fourth quarter to capture its fourth-straight district title.

The Lions were led by senior Jenadia Jordan with 15 points, who led all scorers. Luna Kirby chipped in 9 points including four crucial free throws in the second half.

For Columbia, Brooke Droege led her team with 12 points and knocked down a three-pointer just two minutes into the second half to give the Tide their first lead of the game.

Columbia only had one loss coming into the contest, but will still advance to the PIAA State Basketball Tournament.

Linden Hall won it’s fourth-straight title and also advances to the PIAA State Basketball Tournament.