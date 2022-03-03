HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Linville Hill may be a new school in Paradise, but they’re here to stay in District III, winning the school’s first-ever PIAA District III Class 1A Boys Championship, 51-42 over Lancaster Country Day.

The back-and-forth Class 1A title game hit a fever pitch in the fourth quarter.

Cougars Senior Grant Landis hit two crucial back-to-back three pointers to tie things up in the final minutes against Linville Hill. But it wouldn’t be enough, as Daniel King calls game and knocks down the three point bucket from the wing in front of his own bench.

The Warriors were led by Matthew Lapp with 19 points. King chipped in 7 points, and Stephen Smucker had 6 points.

Lancaster Country Day’s Landis had 17 points, while Jake Kumah and Chris Hedbanny both had 8 points.

Both programs advance to the PIAA State Class 1A Boys Basketball Tournament. Games begin Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9.