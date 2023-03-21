CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The worst time to suffer your first loss of the year is when that first loss ends your season. That’s the position Linville Hill Christian found themselves in Monday night when the undefeated Warriors lost in the Class 1A state semifinals 63-45 in Chambersburg.

Linville Hill was led by Tim Fisher, who scored 14 points in the loss. Matthew Lapps added ten for the Warriors. But it was hard to stop a red hot Mountaineers team led by Craig Jarvis’ game-high 26 points.

The Warriors may end their season one win shy of a state title birth, but the finish the year 24-1 and won a District lll championship.