HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Linville Hill Christian boys basketball is back on top of Class 1A as the Warriors won the District lll championship 69-51 over Greenwood at the Giant Center on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s Linville Hill’s second consecutive district championship. And the crazy part is the team is still learning the game of basketball.

“A lot of these kids didn’t play organized basketball until ninth grade,” said Warriors head coach Mike Schutzmann. “Two years later they are playing for the district championship at the Giant Center. So for me, it’s an honor to have a group like this.”

And this Linville Hill team is rolling into the state tournament with momentum, 21 games worth as the Warriors remain undefeated on the season.

“We play our game, we do our thing, and that’s how we win. Defensive intensity and playing as a team,” said senior Daniel King. “Everybody is willing to work, everybody is willing to play their role, work together as a team, and just push each other to get better.”

Linville Hill advances to the state tournament as the first round tips off on Friday March 10th.