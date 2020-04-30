Little League cancels World Series, regional qualifiers

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

One of Pennsylvania’s biggest sporting events has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Little League World Series, as well as the regional qualifier tournaments, will not be played this summer. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.

The Little League issued the following statement on its website:

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

The other seven levels of World Series events have been canceled around the country, including Little League Softball, Junior League Baseball, and Senior League Baseball.

Next year’s 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series has now been pushed back to 2022.