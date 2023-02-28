HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Our Midstate basketball teams have reached Championship week. The 2023 District III Basketball Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions across two days inside the Giant Center.

These are live updates from the abc27 Sports team from inside the Giant Center in Hershey.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.