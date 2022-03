HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The next 12 games will decide the 2021-22 PIAA District III Champions in girls and boys basketball. The Class 1A-6A games are all played at Giant Center on Thursday, March 3, and Saturday, March 5.

These are live updates from the 12 title games from inside Giant Center from the abc27 sports team.

Girls Basketball District III Championship Schedule

Class 6A: Thursday, March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Central Dauphin (19-4) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-4)

Class 5A: Saturday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (21-4) vs. Gettysburg (21-5)

Class 4A: Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. Berks Catholic (21-5)

Class 3A: Thursday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m.

York Catholic (12-12) vs. Trinity (17-7)

Class 2A: Thursday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m.

Columbia (23-1) vs. Linden Hall (12-5)

Class 1A: Saturday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Christian School of York (24-1) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (15-9)

Boys Basketball District III Championship Schedule

Class 6A: Saturday, March 5 at 7:45 p.m.

Reading (24-3) vs. Warwick (20-5)

Class 5A: Thursday, March 3 at 7:45 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg (26-0) vs. Shippensburg (20-3)

Class 4A: Thursday, March 3 at 4:15 p.m.

Berks Catholic (22-4) vs. Middletown (20-3)

Class 3A: Saturday, March 5 at 4:15 p.m.

Columbia (21-2) vs. York Catholic (17-7)

Class 2A: Saturday, March 5 at 12:45 p.m.

Antietam (20-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (15-9)

Class 1A: Thursday, March 3 at 12:45 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day (16-8) vs. Linville Hill Christian (21-3)

