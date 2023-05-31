HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are hoping to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Finals on Wednesday night with a Game 5 win against the Rochester Americans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hershey leads the series 3-1 after winning their ninth game of the playoffs on Monday with a comeback win over Rochester.

abc27 Sports will have live updates from Game 5 below.

The Bears are 10-7 over the last 15 years in Game 5s and have won six consecutive Game 5s dating back to 2016.

Should the Bears win Game 5 they’ll be presented with the Richard F. Canning Trophy for the first time at home since 2010.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. and all fans who attend the game will receive a Hersheypark ticket.

If the Bears are unable to punch their ticket to the finals tomorrow night the two oldest AHL teams will head back to New York for game six on June 2 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.