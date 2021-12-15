LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day highlights top Midstate athletes & their college commitments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — National Signing Day marks an important transition for high school seniors who have decided to continue their athletic careers in college. This December, dozens of athletes committed to their future schools, including three Midstate football standouts who will play for Penn State.

Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey signed in his family’s home early Wednesday morning to play at Penn State. Central York QB Beau Pribula and CD East S Mehki Flowers will also commit to Penn State this afternoon.

Below are live updates from throughout National Signing Day from our Central Pennsylvania schools and athletes. To have you or your athlete be featured in the list, please tweet using the hashtag: #abc27signingday.

