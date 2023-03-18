WHTM) — Penn State is on to the second round in the NCAA Tournament and will face Texas on Saturday, March 18 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Nittany Lions are playing in the tournament for the first time since 2011.

Below are live updates from the abc27 Sports team and Penn State Men’s Basketball from their second round game against Texas.

The Nittany Lions earned a 10-seed in the Midwest region and will face the No. 2 seeded Texas in the second round.

Penn State (23-13) is one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament. The Nittany Lions grinded out three close games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the championship game. They fell to Purdue 67-65 in the final on Sunday as the last game to end before the NCAA Selection Show.

The No. 10 seeded Nittany Lions defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 76-59 on Thursday to advance to the second round.

How Texas advanced to Round of 32

No. 2 Texas dismantled No. 15 Colgate, 81-61, in Midwest Region first round action on Thursday evening. The Longhorns defense locked down the nation’s most efficient 3-point shooting team, holding Colgate to 3-for-15 shooting from three-point range.

Jabari Rice scored 23 points off the bench to lead all scorers in the Texas win.

How Penn State advanced to the Round of 32

The Nittany Lions built a 38-22 halftime lead over the Aggies off impressive three-point shooting from grad transfer Andrew Funk. The guard shot 4-for-5 from three in the first half with 15 points. He would lead led all scorers with 27 points by the end of the game.

Jalen Pickett had 19 points with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Penn State was on the bubble of even making the NCAA Tournament to start March, but six Quad-One wins and a run to the Big Ten Conference Championship forced the selection committee to put the Nittany Lions in the Big Dance.

Now the Nittany Lions will face Texas on Saturday, March 18 at 7:45 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.