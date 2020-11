(Updated 11/20/20 at 12:50 pm to reflect Penn State’s current masking protocols) -When Penn State football hosts Iowa on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will not wear additional face coverings on the field during the game.

In a statement to abc27, Penn State said “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is paramount. The Governor’s new orders include limited exceptions for competition to be played without face coverings in the context of rigorous and stringent University and Big Ten testing, health and safety protocols.”