PIAA is set to discuss the winter sports championship schedule and rule changes to fall sports like football. Over the past few months, the PIAA has been working through options for hosting the Swim & Dive State Championships, wrestling and basketball tournaments.

Wednesday’s 3 p.m. meeting is the first PIAA Board meeting of 2021. Allie Berube will have live updates on Twitter from inside the meeting. The board meeting agenda can be found here.