MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the PIAA is set to sanction girls wrestling as an official high school sport in Pennsylvania. Earlier this spring, 100 schools sponsored girls wrestling teams, reaching the PIAA’s threshold to sanction a sport.

Sanctioning the sport will allow the PIAA to host District and State Championships open only to girls, similar to what happens with the boys wrestling tournaments already.

Below are live updates from inside the PIAA Board Meeting on Wednesday, May 17 from the abc27 Sports team.

Wrestling is the fastest-growing sport for girls in the United States. Until 100 schools had girls teams, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) was unable to sanction the sport due to the organization’s bylaws.

