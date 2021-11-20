LIVE: Wilson vs. Harrisburg High School Football District III 6A Championship

(WHTM) — High school football playoffs continue in the Midstate with the Wilson Bulldogs taking on the Harrisburg Cougars for a Saturday matinee that you can watch live in the player above!

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Harrisburg entered as the #2 seed and defeated Carlisle 36-7 in the quarter-finals and then Hempfield in the semis 32-10 to get to the title game.

Wilson started in the #5 slot beating William Penn 50-32 in the quarters and then narrowly upset Central York 14-11 in the semi-finals to reach the championship game.

The winner is crowned District II Class 6A champion and moves on to the PIAA state championship.