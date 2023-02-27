(WHTM) – Several local high school football players are among the finalists for Mr. PA Football 2022.

The contest is based on votes from fans, coaches, and media outlets across the state. Fan voting ends on March 1 on the Mr. PA Football website.

The award ceremony will be held on March 25 at the Country Club of Harrisburg with tickets available online.

Class 4A-6A Finalists

Jr. QB Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep

So. QB Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

Sr. RB/S Abubakarr Kamara, Interboro

Sr. RB/LB Jahiem White, York

Sr. WR/CB Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt

Sr. ATH/QB/S Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

Class 1A-3A Finalists

Sr. QB/S Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg

Jr. QB Alex Erby, Steel-High

Sr. RB/CB Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

Sr. ATH/QB/S Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

Jr. ATH/RB/S Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Sr. OT/OG/DT J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing Area



2022 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Class 4A-6A

Sr. DT/OG Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt

2022 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Class 1A-3A

Sr. OT/OG/DT J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing Area

Former Big 33 Executive Director, Mickey Minnich, will be presenting the Mickey Minnich Legendary Coach of the Year Award and Wyomissing Area High School coach Bob Wolfrum will be honored with the Legendary Coach Award.