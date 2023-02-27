(WHTM) – Several local high school football players are among the finalists for Mr. PA Football 2022.
The contest is based on votes from fans, coaches, and media outlets across the state. Fan voting ends on March 1 on the Mr. PA Football website.
The award ceremony will be held on March 25 at the Country Club of Harrisburg with tickets available online.
Class 4A-6A Finalists
- Jr. QB Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
- So. QB Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
- Sr. RB/S Abubakarr Kamara, Interboro
- Sr. RB/LB Jahiem White, York
- Sr. WR/CB Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt
- Sr. ATH/QB/S Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
Class 1A-3A Finalists
- Sr. QB/S Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
- Jr. QB Alex Erby, Steel-High
- Sr. RB/CB Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
- Sr. ATH/QB/S Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
- Jr. ATH/RB/S Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
- Sr. OT/OG/DT J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing Area
2022 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Class 4A-6A
- Sr. DT/OG Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt
2022 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Class 1A-3A
- Sr. OT/OG/DT J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing Area
Former Big 33 Executive Director, Mickey Minnich, will be presenting the Mickey Minnich Legendary Coach of the Year Award and Wyomissing Area High School coach Bob Wolfrum will be honored with the Legendary Coach Award.