(WHTM) – abc27 has an update on a story that was reported last week. An 89-year-old woman was going for the gold in table tennis at the National Senior Games.

Rachel Williams didn’t end up with the gold prize, but she came in seventh in the nation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Williams told abc27 that she is happy with the result.

Williams started playing two years ago and competed against people who played as children.

Most importantly, Williams said she had a great time and she definitely plans to keep playing.