Longtime Cumberland Valley wrestling coach resigns from position

Longtime coach David Heckard has announced his intention to resign from his position as Cumberland Valley High School’s head wrestling coach.

Heckard, the winningest wrestling coach in school history, held the position for the past 17 years.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities provided to me by Cumberland Valley High School. CV is a great place to coach with outstanding support,” Heckard said. “In my 17 years as the head wrestling coach, I have met a lot of outstanding parents, wrestlers, and coaches who have impacted and supported me along the way of which I am thankful.”

With Heckard at the helm, CV posted a 272-84 record.

Career Highlights

55 Sectional Champions

23 District III/Southcentral Regional Champions

62 PIAA State Qualifiers

28 PIAA State medalists

4 PIAA State Champions

District III team tournament qualification in 16 of 17 seasons

5 District III Team Titles

3 District III Individual Team Titles

PIAA Team tournament qualification in 14 of 17 seasons

PIAA Team finishes- 2nd place (twice), 3rd place, 4th place

“I have been in the CV program for 12 years and Coach Heckard has made an impact on me not just in wrestling, but he has taught me life lessons,” said Jake Lucas, a 2021 PIAA State Wrestling Champion and Cumberland Valley senior. “He is the main reason that I have progressed into the wrestler and person that I am today. The room will not be the same without him, but I have faith that we will find the best coach possible for the program.”

Athletic Director Mike Craig says the relationships Heckard developed with his student-athletes was most admirable.

“Coach Heckard has been involved in wrestling his entire life, both as a wrestler and as a coach,” Craig said. “He was a PIAA Champion at CV and has coached numerous outstanding wrestlers and championship teams at CV. But more importantly, Coach Heckard developed great relationships with his athletes, which at the end of the day, is what really matters. Any one of his former wrestlers could call him today and count on him for his help with anything in their lives. I just want to thank him and his family for their dedication to the CV Wrestling program.”

1/2 Longtime @CVSDeagles Head Wrestling Coach Dave Heckard announced his decision to resign his coaching position. THANK YOU, Coach, for your years of dedication to the program. We're happy that we will still see you in the classroom! Read the story: https://t.co/nnlC52vLjq pic.twitter.com/AKsirfuaEU — Cumberland Valley SD (@CVSDnews) April 7, 2021

Heckard was a student at Cumberland Valley in 1996 when he won a state championship in wrestling. He graduated the same year and attended Villanova University. After college, he immediately returned to CV to teach social studies and joined the wrestling program as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely proud of where Cumberland Valley is at as a program. We have a dedicated group of parents and wrestlers who will make the transition very smooth for the next coach,” Heckard said. “I have learned a lot through my years as a coach, but what I have learned the most in the past few years is that family comes first. . . being a good person, a good son, a good father, and a good husband is really all that matters in the end. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!”

CV says they will look for a new head coach in the coming weeks.