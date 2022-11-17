Hummelstown, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate is a field hockey hot bed. With the state championship matchups set for Saturday, five of the six teams vying for a state title are from District III.

That means many of them don’t have to go too far from home with 1A, 2A and 3A all at Cumberland Valley. After Lower Dauphin’s thrilling overtime win over Conestoga in the 3A semis, they’re excited about the opportunity to have more fans able to make the short trip to Mechanicsburg to cheer on the Falcons.

“I’m very excited to be able to play at C-V,” Lower Dauphin head coach Linda Kreiser said. “We’ve gone to White Hall a number of years and that was like a long trip and we often had to play Emmaus and that’s their backyard so I’m really happy we’re getting to play at Cumberland Valley.”

“It’s good that we get to go close to home because a lot of fans can be out and it would just be good because it’s kind of like a home atmosphere too and I think it’s going to be fun,” junior Avery Pollock said.

Lower Dauphin takes on Wilson for the state title Saturday at 3 pm in a rematch of the Falcons’ thrilling overtime district title win.