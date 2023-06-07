HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Falcons came into this week’s 2A boys volleyball state tournament with some hardware as the reigning District III 2A champs and didn’t miss a beat in the first round of the state playoffs.

Undefeated Lower Dauphin hosted Masterman on Tuesday evening and beat the District 12 challenger in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, and 25-10. With the comfortable win, the Falcons now face District II’s Blue Ridge on Saturday. Blue Ridge is also undefeated this season and defeated Academy of Palumbo in straight sets Tuesday.