PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin hockey continues to carry their momentum in the postseason as the Falcons routed Unionville 5-1 in the opening round of the Flyers Cup on Monday night.

Lower Dauphin found themselves in a 1-0 hole early in the first quarter then ignited. Senior forward Ethan Miller then scored two goals to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period and they never looked back. Mathew Foerester, Ethan Coots, and Nate Coonelly also tallied goals for Lower Dauphin.

Fresh off of a Bears Cup victory after taking down undefeated Central Dauphin, LD now moves on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of West Chester Henderson and Marple Newtown.

Hershey, the only other local team in the Flyers Cup ‘A’ bracket, also won on Monday as the Trojans defeated Strath Haven 4-2 and now face Council Rock North in the quarterfinals.