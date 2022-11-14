HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon.

Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg

Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University

Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary

Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn State Univesity

Vivian Merry (Field Hockey) – Stevenson University

Brynn Shaffer (Field Hockey) – Michigan State University

Katelyn Economopoulos (Soccer) – Kutztown University

Kristen Economopoulous (Soccer) – Wagner College

Loren Tucker (Softball) – Chesapeake College

“It’s just we are a big family everyone comes together, the coaches are great, we are all so nice to each other, encourage each other and come to (all) our games,” said Kristen Economopoulos. “It’s a great experience and I’m so proud to be a Lower Dauphin Falcon.”

The five field hockey commits are back in action in the second round of the state tournament, facing off against Great Valley. Meanwhile, the girls soccer team is in the state quarterfinals as well taking on Mars.