HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey visited Lower Dauphin Wednesday night in girls hoops as the Spartans tried to stay afloat in the Mid Penn Keystone while the Falcons looked to separate themselves.

That’s exactly what the Falcons did in the fourth quarter in a 38-28 win at home. Milton Hershey threatened, keeping the game within two possessions in the third and fourth quarter, but 12 points apiece from Lilli Knudsen and Lauren Wahlers helped the Falcons overcome any Spartan run. Ediany Gonzalez led the way for Milton Hershey with 11 points.