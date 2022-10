Hummelstown, P.A. (WHTM) — The two seed in the District III 3A girls soccer bracket had no trouble moving on to the district semifinals with a big win Thursday night.

Lower Dauphin jumped all over Fleetwood from the opening whistle on their way to a 5-0 win. The second seeded Falcons got goals from Hannah Sanson, Tayla MacFarlane, and Kristen Economopolous in the big win.