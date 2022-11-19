Lower Dauphin field hockey won their seventh state title in program history, defeating Wilson 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. (Nick Petraccione/WHTM)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown.

The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner in the semifinals against Conestoga.

“I was so excited,” said Pollock recalling her state championship winning goal. “I’ve been wanting to win states for a while so it was really awesome. And I think as a team we were really really happy.”

Pollock scored two goals for the Falcons in their win over the Bulldogs.

The title marks Lower Dauphin field hockey’s seventh all-time and all under the direction of head coach Linda Kreiser.

“Winning never gets old,” Kreiser smiled. “Because you’re with a different group every year… I’m very excited to have number seven because it represents our Lower Dauphin field hockey tradition and everybody involved.”

Lower Dauphin’s win over Wilson avenged the 2019 state title loss where the Falcons fell to the Bulldogs in a shootout.

“I remember those tears. And this year when they put that ball in the cage, I thought, ‘this year it’s going to be tears of joy, not tears of sadness,'” Kreiser said.