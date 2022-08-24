DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District was set to face Middletown in its first football game of the 2022 season. But, after hearing the news that Middletown was canceling their season, they were in need of a last-minute opponent.

After a day spent looking for a replacement, Lower Dauphin released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying they were unsuccessful and would not be playing a game at Hersheypark on Friday night.

In the meantime, the school will seek an opponent for the team to face at the end of the season.

“We apologize to our students, parents, and fans for this last-minute change to our schedule. Our thoughts are with Middletown as they navigate this difficult situation,” the school district said in its statement.

Middletown canceled its season due to widespread hazing among the football team. To read more about the ongoing investigation into the hazing incidents, click here.