LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — State championship games and Lower Dauphin boys volleyball are starting to go hand-in-hand. The Falcons defeated Exeter Township in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22) on Tuesday to advance to the state final.

It’s the third consecutive year Lower Dauphin will be in the championship game, and the Falcons are 2-0 when it comes to the state finals, downing Meadville both times.

Now Lower Dauphin will face a new opponent to try and complete a three-peat as the Falcons will face Cochranton in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday at Penn State University’s Recreation Building at 11:00am.