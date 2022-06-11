STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin boys volleyball are the kings of Class 2A after the Falcons defeated Meadville in five sets in the state championship game Saturday at Penn State.

The Falcons trailed 2-1 after the third set but never gave up capturing the last two sets (19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6) and winning their second straight state championship in a rematch of last year’s state final against the Bulldogs.

“It is extremely difficult to win a state title, but it’s even harder to go back to back. And these guys just continued to fight, continued to battle down 2-1,” said Falcons head coach David Machamer.” So what does this mean to me? (I’m) just on top of the world. I really am.”

It’s a perfect ending to an incredible journey this team has shared with each other.

“It’s all because of our attitude and the team chemistry with these guys. I mean, I feel so close to them. I call them my second family and it’s going to be a pain to see these guys go after today,” said senior Ethan Espenshade.

“I met my best friends along the way and my family. And they’ve all given me the best memories I could ask for and I wouldn’t change these past two seasons for anything. I’m going to miss it, but it’s a great way to go out,” said senior Liam Carney.

But back to back state titles wasn’t exactly the cherry on top of the weekend for Lower Dauphin.

“(The team) said to me before we left Lower Dauphin, ‘can we get ice cream?’ We can get ice cream if you win,” said Machamer. “So we are going for ice cream.”