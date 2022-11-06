HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke.

Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn Strawser who buried the game-winner, propelling the Falcons to the District lll Class 3A title with a 3-2 win.

“It was a tough battle, I’m really glad we were able to pull it out. I don’t think we let any outside factors get to us. We just kept a clear mind and worked though it and it feels great to win back to back,” said Strawser.

The junior duo was the sparkplug in the finals for the Falcons, Pollock assisted on both of Strawser’s goals and scored one herself.

It marks the 16th title in program history for the Falcons, all of which are under the direction of their legendary head coach Linda Kreiser.