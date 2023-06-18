STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin has quickly established themselves as a boys volleyball force with back to back state championships, and Saturday just solidified it.

The Falcons beat Cochranton in straight sets Saturday at Penn State, 25-21, 25-20, and 25-19 to capture their third straight state championship, leaving no doubt about who runs the show in 2A for boys volleyball. This group of seniors for Lower Dauphin missed out on a potential four-peat with losing their freshman season to COVID-19, but they more than made up for the time they had.

“These kids, senior class, have been through it for all three years,” Lower Dauphin head coach David Machamer said. “We talked about it behind closed doors, these guys, this senior class lost their COVID year.”

“Well they have played enough games to make up for that COVID year in the last three years coming to the state finals all three years,” Machamer said. “I think they played an additional 21 or 22 matches in the postseason which is more than a season. They felt they got screwed and they certainly made use of those extra days.”