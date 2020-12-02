MAC to proceed with winter sports in spring semester

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Conference News) – The Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Presidents met this week and affirmed their support for moving forward with tentative plans for winter sports in a manner that prioritizes the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and local communities.

Due to state and local restrictions and rising rates of infection across the MAC region, the conference leadership will meet over the next few months and continue to track the trajectory of the pandemic and resulting health and safety recommendations or mandates from local, state and national public health authorities to determine on-going plans and schedules.



The tentative plan for men’s and women’s basketball is to start a conference-only season no earlier than mid-February with a 5-to-6 week schedule and the possibility of a conference championship. The swimming season is slated to start in early March, potentially culminating with a MAC Championship in mid-April.

The 2021 MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and the 2021 MAC Wrestling Championship have been canceled. However, the conference presidents supported institutional autonomy for indoor track & field and wrestling, allowing each institution to schedule outside competition at its discretion.

The MAC will rely on the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) decision as it pertains to the men’s and women’s ice hockey season.

“We continue to be hopeful that circumstances will allow intercollegiate competition to resume for MAC institutions in 2021,” said Megan Morrison, MAC Executive Director. “While we remain hopeful, we simultaneously share in the disappointment that our athletics communities feel in having championships canceled and seasons cut short.”

The MAC athletics directors continue to develop plans focusing on conference and regional competition in fall and spring sports for consideration by the presidents at a future meeting.

The MAC will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and communities and therefore will continue to evaluate both internal and external factors as needed. The conference will, at minimum, comply with all applicable mandates and NCAA Sport Science Institute’s recommendations for resocialization of collegiate sports.

