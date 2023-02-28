MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Central was unstoppable from beyond the arc, drilling nine three pointers against Mechanicsburg as the Barons dominated the Wildcats 70-52 in the Class 5A District lll semifinal on Monday night.

Manheim Central was led by senior Trey Grube who scored 21 points in the win. Adam Enterline added 18 points for the Barons.

But the sharpshooter of the night was Mechanicsburg’s Chance Yanoski. He drilled five triples on his way to a game-high 24 points.

Manheim Central will now meet Exeter Township in the district championship game on Thursday Mar. 2 at 4:15p.m. inside the Giant Center.