FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —Manheim Central rally to win first Class 5A District III Championship in school history over Ephrata, 2-1 on Thursday at Earl Wenger Field.

The Barons won every game of the District Tournament by just one run. Manheim Central came up short in districts in 2021, but finished in the state semifinals.

Barons pitcher Connor Rohrer pitched 6.2 innings with just one earned run. Central’s Jared Murray came in late relief, and together allowed just four hits.

Both Ephrata and Manheim Central advance to the PIAA Class 5A Baseball Touranment, which begins on Monday, June 2.