MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Records are meant to be broken, but it’s going to be hard to top Madison Knier’s at Manheim Central. The senior has surpassed 2,000 career points, a milestone only eight players in Lancaster-Lebanon League history have achieved.

“I just can’t even think about it. It definitely hasn’t sunken in yet. I’m sure it will get to me after the season when all of this is said and done. But right now I’m just focusing on winning,” Knier said.

Knier is now Manheim Central’s all-time leading scorer in boys and girls basketball.

“She’s started since freshman year. That’s averaging a lot of points even as a 15-year-old going up against 18-year-olds so it’s just really impressive,” said Barons senior captain teammate Abbie Reed, who has been playing with Knier since they were young.

Knier’s scoring record will continue to grow as the Barons head to the state tournament. The Barons will take on Oakland Catholic in the first round on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

“Two thousand was great, but that’s in the past now,” she said.

Regardless of the outcome of that game, Knier wants to leave a legacy beyond a bunch of buckets.

“What I really want people to remember about me is that I was a great teammate and what I was like off the court and not necessarily just on the court. Anybody can be a great athlete,” Knier said. “But not everyone can be a great teammate.”

Her next goal isn’t anything individual, it’s all about her team.

“It’s to get that second state win. I mean we had our first program state win last year so right now we are looking for two maybe three or four,” she said.

Manheim Central faces Oakland Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament Saturday at 2:00pm.