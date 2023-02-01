MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Central (15-3) hosted Ephrata (13-4) in a great Lancaster Lebanon League matchup Tuesday night that did not disappoint.

In a back and forth game for four-plus quarters, it was Maddie Knier who needed to play hero for the Barons in the game’s final seconds. Down 46-44 with under ten seconds to go in the game, Knier took her defender off the dribble and rose up and knocked down a jumper to send the game to overtime.

From there, the Barons took the lead thanks to a massive three point play from Kaylie Kroll, and held on for a 53-49 win over Ephrata in overtime.