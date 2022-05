The Manheim Townships boys lacrosse team is back on top of District III after they defeated Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A district championship 12-4 on Thursday night.

The Blue Streaks were dialed in on defense, shutting the Eagles out in the first half to go up 6-0 heading into halftime.

It’s the first district title for Manheim Township since 2018 and now a clean sweep for the school after the Streaks girls lacrosse team also won their district championship on Wednesday.