LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Manheim Township girls lacrosse is on another redemption tour as they look to get back into the state finals for the fifth year in a row. And they started off strong in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament, defeating Mt. Lebanon 18-4 at home.

Township forced a running clock before halftime and took an 11-0 lead into the break before slowing down their offense.

The Blue Streaks will now face Springfield in the state quarterfinals on Saturday with a time and location to be determined.