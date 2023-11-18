MECHANICSBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — The PIAA 3A field hockey state championship was a game of the haves vs. the have nots.

Manheim Township was making their first ever state title appearance, while Emmaus was looking for their 15th state title in school history. The Blue Streaks certainly looked like they’ve been there before, challenging the powerhouse Green Hornets before a Brooke Weaver goal in the second half gave Emmaus a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Manheim Township reached the state quarterfinals for the first time ever in 2022, then bested that with the school’s first ever state championship game appearance this season.