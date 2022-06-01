(WHTM) — When the Class 6A softball bracket opened, the last team on anybody’s mind was Manheim Township.

Just barely above .500 at 11-9, the 8th seed in the tournament, the expectations were far making noise.

“Our record doesn’t show how good we are. Each one of these players knows how good they are,” says head coach Reilly Gearhart.

“Good” has been an understatement in these district playoffs.

The Blue Streaks have outscored their three opponents 32-8 in their wins, putting up double-digit runs in each game, and taking down top-seeded Central York along the way.

“Especially with pitching and pitch calling, I feel like we’re definitely getting in their heads,” says catcher Delaney Smith.

The real estate they have taken over in the opponent’s heads is evident but still unfinished.

The Blue Streaks take on second-seeded Penn Manor in the district title, who has only given up one run in their two tournament games.

The girls know it will be all hands on deck to finish off this run that few saw coming.

“Don’t be satisfied. We all just want to have that drive, that push to get to that point. We just kind of repeat that and let everyone know like ‘hey, we’re gonna do this. We can do this. So let’s do it,” says second baseman Annika Smith.

The District III Class 6A final between Manheim Township and Penn Manor gets going at 12:30 p.m. from Messiah University on Thursday.