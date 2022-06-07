READING, Pa (WHTM) — For the fourth straight time, the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team is heading to the Class 3A state championship game after they defeated Wilson 17-7 in the state semifinals at Exeter Township Senior High School on Tuesday.

Blue Streaks senior, Sydney Witwer, was on fire for Township. The captain scored 11 goals in the win.

“I talked to the girls before the game and I said, ‘all we need to do is score one more goal than them.’ And I just went out there and tried to give it my best,” said Witwer.

She scored four more goals than them by herself. For Witwer, it will be her third state championship game appearance after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.

“I can’t even contain myself how excited I am. Since the beginning of this year, our one goal has been states and we tried to keep it game after game and not look too far ahead, but now we are at that point where our next game is a state championship and I already feel the nerves bubbling so I’m so excited.”

Township will face Conestoga in the state title game on Saturday. For head coach Mark Pinkerton, his Blue Streaks have lost their last three state championship appearances. He just doesn’t want to make it four in a row and mirror the Buffalo Bills of 1990’s. At least he has a sense of humor about it.

“If we lose on a last second shot that’s wide left, that would really be bad,” Pinkerton laughed.

He’s referring to Super Bowl XXV (1991) when Scott Norwood missed a last-second field goal wide-left as the Bills lost to the New York Giants 20-19, kick-starting their run of four-straight Super Bowl losses,

“Hey if you lost four in a row, you got there four times. So that’s still awesome, we will take it. We will always take it,” smiled Pinkerton.

And over in the Class 2A boys state semifinals, Lampeter-Strasburg, who reached the program’s first semifinal in history, fell to Marple Newtown 14-7 at Exeter Township Senior High School, ending their season.