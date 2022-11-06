Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Saturday’s 4A girls soccer District III championship featured the top two seeds in the bracket in Manheim Township squaring off against Central Dauphin and the titanic matchup lived up to the hype.

Manheim and C-D battled for nearly 109 minutes, needing two overtimes for one team to finally find the back of the net. Ultimately it was Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne following a Liza Suydam header on a corner with just 1:13 remaining in the second overtime before penalty kicks to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 win for the District III title.

“I love my teammates,” junior Ava Byrne, who had the game-winning goal, said after the game. “This is great. They keep saying you did it, and we did it. I’m so proud of us. This one’s for Liza. I love Liza.”