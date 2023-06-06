LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township, down by as many as four goals in the first half to Shady Side Academy, stormed back in the final two quarters to win 14-11 and advance to the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse state quarterfinals.

Shady Side bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter as the Blue Streaks struggled to maintain an offensive possession with turnovers. But Township fought back to trail 7-5 at halftime.

The adjustments out of the break worked on both ends of the field as the Blue Streaks went on an 8-1 run over the course of the third and fourth period to take control 14-8 with just under three minutes to play.

The Bulldogs added three goals late in the game to help the the pride in the final box score, but Manheim Township, who hasn’t lost to a PIAA opponent all season, advances to the state quarterfinal.

The District III champion Blue Streaks will take on the winner of Hempfield and Downingtown East in the quarterfinal. The Black Knights’ game was moved to Wednesday at 4:00pm at Downingtown East.