The Manheim Township and Twin Valley girls lacrosse teams both took home PIAA District III titles on Wednesday night at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

For the Blue Streaks, it marks their tenth Class 3A district championship since 2009 after they defeated Governor Mifflin 19-7.

For the Raiders, they avenged their defeat in last year’s Class 2A final to York Catholic, winning 14-13 courtesy of the goal-ahead goal by Anna Kaplan, who scored with less than 20 seconds remaining to propel Twin Valley to victory.

All four teams will continue to move on and compete in the PIAA State Championship tournament.