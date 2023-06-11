READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The District III runners up ran into the District I runners up Saturday in the 2A boys lacrosse state quarterfinals and the Tigers proved to be too much for the Eagles.

Marple Newtown jumped all over Cocalico to start the game, scoring four quick first quarter goals. Despite some life from the Eagles in the second quarter, the quick start was too much to overcome in a 13-5 Marple Newtown win.

The Eagles finish the 2023 season as the District III 2A runners up and a 19-4 overall record.